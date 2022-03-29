Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russia to scale back military activity toward Kyiv, Chernihiv as part of peace talks: Putin defense official

Russia to draw down forces around Kyiv after its forces have been stalled for weeks

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine continue peace talks Video

Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine continue peace talks

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul discusses ongoing developments in the Russia-Ukraine war on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian defense officials announced Tuesday that Moscow will scale back military activity in two key areas as part of the ongoing peace negotiations

After nearly five weeks of fighting, Russia has decided to draw back its forces around the capital city of Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihi, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said. 

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The Kremlin said the news was an attempt to show good faith as talks continue with Ukrainian leaders but comes after Russian ground troops have remained stalled across the country.

Russia has been largely stalled in its advance on Kyiv, and senior U.S. defense officials first noted last week that Moscow may be looking to re-prioritize its strategy. 

Check back on this developing story. 