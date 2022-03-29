Russia to scale back military activity toward Kyiv, Chernihiv as part of peace talks: Putin defense official

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian defense officials announced Tuesday that Moscow will scale back military activity in two key areas as part of the ongoing peace negotiations.

After nearly five weeks of fighting, Russia has decided to draw back its forces around the capital city of Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihi, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The Kremlin said the news was an attempt to show good faith as talks continue with Ukrainian leaders but comes after Russian ground troops have remained stalled across the country.

Russia has been largely stalled in its advance on Kyiv, and senior U.S. defense officials first noted last week that Moscow may be looking to re-prioritize its strategy.

Check back on this developing story.