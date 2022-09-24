Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Russia replaces top logistical general in Ukraine amid setbacks on battlefield

Putin recently announced he is mobilizing reserve troops to the battlefield in Ukraine

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Russians have no incentive to join Putin’s ‘ill-thought scheme’: Gen. David Perkins Video

Russians have no incentive to join Putin’s ‘ill-thought scheme’: Gen. David Perkins

Retired four-star general David Perkins discusses the latest in Russia’s escalating war against Ukraine amid Finland’s decision to shut down its border to Russian tourists on ‘Cavuto: Live.’ 

Russia has reportedly replaced one of its top logistical generals following several setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine that began in February.

Army General Dmitry Bulgakov, 67, was relieved of his post and replaced by 60-year-old Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev on Saturday, AFP reported, adding that it is not clear what position Bulgakov has been reassigned to. 

Mizintsev is known in the region as the "butcher of Mariupol" due to his role in capturing the Ukrainian town earlier this year.

The move comes as a successful counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops has pushed back Russian forces in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.  

RUSSIA TARGETS DAMS AS UKRAINIAN TROOPS PUSH SOUTH

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the country's transport industry via a video link in Sochi, Russia May 24, 2022. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the country's transport industry via a video link in Sochi, Russia May 24, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a seven-minute address this week he was launching a "partial mobilization" of new troops by conscripting all reservists and able-bodied veterans to the fight.

"Citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription," he said early Wednesday. "And above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience."

RUSSIA DETAILS WHO WILL EVADE CONSCRIPTION, WAR IN UKRAINE

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on July 8, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, attends a meeting with military officials during his visit the war-hit Dnipropetrovsk region. 

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on July 8, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, attends a meeting with military officials during his visit the war-hit Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to one top official in Ukraine's defense ministry, Russia saw high personnel losses during the counteroffensive, losing "nine to 10" Russian soldiers for every one Ukrainian, though death tolls throughout the war have not been independently verified by Fox News Digital. 

Western defense officials said the retreat signified Russia’s inability not only to rearm its forces, but to add men back into the ranks. 

UKRAINE STRIPS DIPLOMATIC TIES WITH IRAN OVER 'EVIL' DRONE SUPPLIES TO RUSSIA WAR EFFORT

A Russian tank and a destroyed bridge are seen Sept. 20, 2022 in Izium, Ukraine. Izium was occupied by Russians since April 1, causing major destruction and death to the small city.

A Russian tank and a destroyed bridge are seen Sept. 20, 2022 in Izium, Ukraine. Izium was occupied by Russians since April 1, causing major destruction and death to the small city.

Reports have since surfaced suggesting there was a breakdown in command and control in Russia’s ranks as it withdrew from Kharkiv, prompting its soldiers to abandon not only military equipment but their own troops.

But Western officials have said it is too early to say if Ukraine’s ability to recapture some 3,300 square miles is a turning point or whether Russia has another operational ploy up its weathered sleeve.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.