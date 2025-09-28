Russia launches massive drone and missile barrage on Ukraine hitting Kyiv, other targets throughout country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian forces launched a massive barrage of drones and missiles into Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least four people.

The strike, mostly targeting the capital city of Kyiv, was the first major aerial assault since Russia launched its largest barrage of the war last month. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Administration, confirmed Sunday’s casualties via Telegram and said 10 people were also wounded in the attack. One of those killed was a 12-year-old girl, he said.

"The Russians have restarted the child death counter," Tkachenko wrote.

Russia fired a total of 595 exploding drones and decoys and 48 missiles, Ukraine’s air force said Sunday. Of those, air defenses shot down or jammed 566 drones and 45 missiles, they said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the bombardment targeted the regions of Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa in addition to Kyiv. He said at least 70 people were injured nationwide.

"This vile attack came virtually (at) the close of UN General Assembly week, and this is exactly how Russia declares its true position. Moscow wants to keep fighting and killing, and it deserves the toughest pressure from the world," Zelenskyy wrote in a statement on social media.

Sunday's barrage comes after President Donald Trump displayed a shift in tone toward Ukraine during the United Nations General Assembly last week. Rather than emphasizing a peace deal with Putin, Trump instead urged Ukraine to go after Russia in whatever ways possible.

"I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back in its original form," he said Tuesday on social media.

"With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original borders from where this war started, is very much an option," Trump added. "Why not?"

Trump's comments present a stark reversal from where he stood when he first re-entered office and, in an infamous February Oval Office meeting told Zelenskyy he "[didn’t] have the cards" to take on Russia, and repeatedly suggested Kyiv would need to make significant concessions to end the war.

