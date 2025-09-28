Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ukraine

Russia launches massive drone and missile barrage on Ukraine hitting Kyiv, other targets throughout country

Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces launched first major aerial assault since largest attack of war last month

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Biden’s fear of Russia’s nukes crippled Ukraine early on: Col. Richard Kemp Video

Biden’s fear of Russia’s nukes crippled Ukraine early on: Col. Richard Kemp

Retired British Col. Richard Kemp joins ‘Life, Liberty & Levin’ to discuss U.S. policy toward Russia as negotiations over Ukraine stall.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian forces launched a massive barrage of drones and missiles into Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least four people.

The strike, mostly targeting the capital city of Kyiv, was the first major aerial assault since Russia launched its largest barrage of the war last month. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Administration, confirmed Sunday’s casualties via Telegram and said 10 people were also wounded in the attack. One of those killed was a 12-year-old girl, he said.

"The Russians have restarted the child death counter," Tkachenko wrote.

Russia fired a total of 595 exploding drones and decoys and 48 missiles, Ukraine’s air force said Sunday. Of those, air defenses shot down or jammed 566 drones and 45 missiles, they said.

UN SECURITY COUNCIL REJECTS CHINA-RUSSIA RESOLUTION EXTENDING IRAN NUCLEAR SANCTIONS RELIEF BEFORE DEADLINE

An apartment building struck by drones in Kyiv

Rescuers work at the site of an apartment buildings damaged during a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the bombardment targeted the regions of Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa in addition to Kyiv. He said at least 70 people were injured nationwide.

"This vile attack came virtually (at) the close of UN General Assembly week, and this is exactly how Russia declares its true position. Moscow wants to keep fighting and killing, and it deserves the toughest pressure from the world," Zelenskyy wrote in a statement on social media.

WORLD LEADERS LAUGH, SQUIRM AS TRUMP BLASTS UN ON CLIMATE, UKRAINE, GAZA AT GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Russia's attack landed on the end of the United Nations' general assembly week. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Image)

Sunday's barrage comes after President Donald Trump displayed a shift in tone toward Ukraine during the United Nations General Assembly last week. Rather than emphasizing a peace deal with Putin, Trump instead urged Ukraine to go after Russia in whatever ways possible.

RUSSIA SHIFTS FROM TALK TO ACTION, TARGETING NATO HOMELAND AMID FEARS OF GLOBAL WAR

"I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back in its original form," he said Tuesday on social media.

"With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original borders from where this war started, is very much an option," Trump added. "Why not?"

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump shifted his tone on the Ukraine war during the United Nations general assembly. ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump's comments present a stark reversal from where he stood when he first re-entered office and, in an infamous February Oval Office meeting told Zelenskyy he "[didn’t] have the cards" to take on Russia, and repeatedly suggested Kyiv would need to make significant concessions to end the war.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall and The Associated Press contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

Close modal

Continue