Ukraine

Russia gains control of Avdiivka coke plant after Ukrainian troop withdrawal, defense ministry says

Kyiv said the withdrawal aimed to save troops from being fully surrounded by Russian forces

Haley Chi-Sing By Haley Chi-Sing Fox News
Published
Russia’s defense ministry said Monday its troops had taken full control of Avdiivka’s Soviet-era coke plant, days after Ukraine withdrew its troops from the town. (Credit: Reuters)

Russian forces took full control of Ukraine's Soviet-era coke plant in Avdiivka Monday, days after Ukraine withdrew its troops from the town amid ammunition shortages. 

"The 'Centre' grouping of troops, taking the offensive, took full control of the coke plant in Avdiivka," Russia's defense ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters. "Russian flags were hoisted on the administrative buildings of the plant."

Aerial footage released shows multiple blasts of what appeared to be the coal-based fuel plant.

The defense ministry said its troops advanced about 9 km (5 miles) in that area, with Russian troops continuing to advance forward, according to Reuters.

Aerial footage shows blasts on Ukrainian coke plant

Aerial footage released shows multiple blasts of what appeared to be the coke plant as Russian forces took full control of the plant on Monday.  (Reuters)

Ukraine withdrew its troops from the town Saturday as the country faced acute shortages of ammunition with U.S. military aid delayed for months in Congress. Kyiv said the withdrawal aimed to save troops from being fully surrounded by Russian forces after months of fighting. 

Putin called the withdrawal a victory, congratulating Russian troops. 

General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the withdrawal as a tactical move in an effort to "preserve the lives and health of servicemen."

A Ukrainian soldier sits in his position in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Aug. 18, 2023. Ukrainian troops are under intense pressure from a determined Russian effort to storm the strategically important eastern Ukraine city of Avdiivka, officials say.

A Ukrainian soldier sits in his position in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Aug. 18, 2023. Ukrainian troops are under intense pressure from a determined Russian effort to storm the strategically important eastern Ukraine city of Avdiivka, officials say.  ((AP Photo/Libkos, File))

"Our soldiers performed their military duty with dignity, did everything possible to destroy the best Russian military units, inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looking at battleground plans with military leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second left, looks at a map during his visit to Ukrainian 110th mechanised brigade in Avdiivka, the site of fierce battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Dec. 29, 2023 (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday following the troops' withdrawal. Biden continued to underscore the United States' support for Ukraine as the war nears its second anniversary, and emphasize the need for Congress to pass the funding bill to resupply Ukrainian forces.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan and Reuters contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.