Russia gains control of Avdiivka coke plant after Ukrainian troop withdrawal, defense ministry says

Russian forces took full control of Ukraine's Soviet-era coke plant in Avdiivka Monday, days after Ukraine withdrew its troops from the town amid ammunition shortages.

"The 'Centre' grouping of troops, taking the offensive, took full control of the coke plant in Avdiivka," Russia's defense ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters. "Russian flags were hoisted on the administrative buildings of the plant."

Aerial footage released shows multiple blasts of what appeared to be the coal-based fuel plant.

The defense ministry said its troops advanced about 9 km (5 miles) in that area, with Russian troops continuing to advance forward, according to Reuters.

Ukraine withdrew its troops from the town Saturday as the country faced acute shortages of ammunition with U.S. military aid delayed for months in Congress. Kyiv said the withdrawal aimed to save troops from being fully surrounded by Russian forces after months of fighting.

Putin called the withdrawal a victory, congratulating Russian troops.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the withdrawal as a tactical move in an effort to "preserve the lives and health of servicemen."

"Our soldiers performed their military duty with dignity, did everything possible to destroy the best Russian military units, inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment," he said.

President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday following the troops' withdrawal. Biden continued to underscore the United States' support for Ukraine as the war nears its second anniversary, and emphasize the need for Congress to pass the funding bill to resupply Ukrainian forces.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan and Reuters contributed to this report.