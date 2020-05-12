Russia examining safety of ventilator sent to US after 6 killed in fires: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Russia is examining the safety of a ventilator type sent to the U.S. after six people died in fires caused by the breathing machine within the past week, according to a report on Tuesday.

A Russian-made ventilator that short-circuited is blamed in the deaths of five coronavirus patients within an intensive care unit at Saint George's Hospital in St. Petersburg yesterday. A fire ignited by the same model of ventilator killed one person in a hospital in Moscow on Saturday, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"The ventilators are working to their limits. Preliminary indications are that it was overloaded and caught fire, and that was the cause," a source at the city's emergency department told the Interfax news agency, according to the BBC.

The country's healthcare watchdog said it would check the quality and safety of the ventilators at the two hospitals, including the one in question -- the Aventa-M -- which Russia sent to the U.S. in April to help with the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.

The ventilators were reportedly delivered to New York and New Jersey but were never deployed at hospitals, said Janet Montesi, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The flattening curve meant these ventilators were not needed,” she added, according to the news organization.

An engineering plant east of Moscow confirmed the Aventa-M was one of its products supplied to Saint George’s Hospital, although they had no official data about which devices were installed.

The ventilator was made by a firm that is under U.S. sanctions, according to Reuters.

Russia has seen more than 232,243 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 2,116 deaths from the virus, as of Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins. The country now has the second most confirmed cases behind the U.S.