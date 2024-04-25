Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia

Russia may downgrade relations with US if its assets are confiscated, deputy foreign minister says

It is unclear exactly what Russia 'lowering the level of diplomatic relations' with America would look like

Reuters
Published
close
Mitch McConnell touts foreign aid bill, hopeful Ukraine aid will be enough to counter Russian offensive Video

Mitch McConnell touts foreign aid bill, hopeful Ukraine aid will be enough to counter Russian offensive

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his take on the passage of the $95 billion foreign aid bill, the latest on the TikTok legislation and the balance of power in the Senate. 

Russia is considering downgrading the level of its diplomatic relations with the United States if Western governments go ahead with proposals to confiscate its frozen assets, state news agency RIA quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.

The G7 group of nations are looking to use nearly $300 billion worth of Russian financial assets frozen by sanctions since 2022 to help support Ukraine, which is now in its third year of fighting a Russian invasion.

How it would be done remains highly complex, however, given it would set a controversial precedent.

RUSSIA HAS GROUNDS TO SEIZE WESTERN ASSETS AFTER US LEGISLATIVE MOVE, TOP LAWMAKER SAYS

Ryabkov said Moscow would retaliate economically and politically if the assets were seized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2024.  (Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina)

"Lowering the level of diplomatic relations is one of the options, of course. Many high-ranking representatives in our government have already spoken about the issues of our financial, economic and material response to this step (confiscation), which we are warning our opponents, as before, not to take," RIA quoted him as saying.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are now studying the optimal form of reaction, where countermeasures include actions against the assets of our Western opponents as well as diplomatic response measures."

He did not spell out what lowering the level of diplomatic relations might entail. The Kremlin has characterised the current state of ties with the United States as "below zero", although no formal downgrade of relations has occurred since the Ukraine war began.