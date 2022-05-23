Top Russia UN diplomat quits over Ukraine war, slams Putin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Russian diplomat reportedly has resigned from his post in opposition to the "aggressive war unleashed by [President Vladimir] Putin against Ukraine" and the "warmongering, lies and hatred" coming from the country’s foreign ministry.

Boris Bondarev’s resignation letter was published by U.N. Watch, which describes itself as a "non-profit organization dedicated to holding the United Nations accountable to its founding principles."

"My name is Boris Bondarev, in the MFA of Russia since 2002, since 2019 until now — Counsellor of the Russian Mission to the UN Office at Geneva," he reportedly wrote. "For twenty years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on February 24 of this year."

Bondarev said on that date, the war unleashed by Putin "and in fact against the entire Western world, is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people, but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia, with a bold letter Z crossing out all hopes and prospects for a prosperous free society in our country."

"Those who conceived this war want only one thing — to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian Navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity," he said. "To achieve that they are willing to sacrifice as many lives as it takes. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have already died just for this."

Bondarev also said "I regret to admit that over all these twenty years the level of lies and unprofessionalism in the work of the Foreign Ministry has been increasing all the time."

"Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred. It serves interests of few, the very few people thus contributing to further isolation and degradation of my country," he continued. "Russia no longer has allies, and there is no one to blame but its reckless and ill-conceived policy."

"I studied to be a diplomat and have been a diplomat for twenty years. The Ministry has become my home and family," Bondarev concluded. "But I simply cannot any longer share in this bloody, witless and absolutely needless ignominy."