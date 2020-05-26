Russia building stealth bomber capable of carrying hypersonic weapons, report says

Russia reportedly has started work on a stealth bomber capable of carrying hypersonic weapons.

The aircraft, which is being called the PAK DA, is aimed at competing with the United States’ B-2 stealth bomber.

It is currently in its prototype stage and is set to be completed next year, Russia’s TASS news agency reports.

Once finished, the aircraft will be able to operate with an array of advanced weaponry, including missiles, bombs and hypersonic weapons, Reuters added, citing TASS.

It’s not the first stealth fighter Russia has developed. The Russian military’s Sukhoi-57 came into service in 2010, but has not been manufactured en masse, Reuters reports.

China is also reported to be developing its own stealth fighter as well — the Xian H-20.