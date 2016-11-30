Russia blasts White Helmets' Mannequin Challenge

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman has mocked the Syrian Civil Defense for posting a Mannequin Challenge video — a viral Internet meme in which participants remain frozen as mannequins while the video is recorded — and accused them of staging scenes of destruction in the rebel-held neighborhoods of Aleppo.

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, posted the video online last month, showing two rescue workers striking a pose next to an injured man to participate in the trending hashtag.

Maria Zakharova said Wednesday the White Helmets, recently touted to win the Nobel Peace Prize, deserved an Academy Award for their performance.

The White Helmets have dealt with the aftermath of Russian and Syrian government strikes while Moscow has vehemently denied it has ever targeted civilian areas.

Zakharova said the video confirms Moscow's "worst fears" that the White Helmets film forged videos and "could easily imitate a tragedy."