Marco Rubio

Rubio slams Hamas after video shows suspected operatives looting Gaza aid truck: ‘They’re the impediment'

CENTCOM drone footage captures suspected operatives attacking driver and fleeing with humanitarian supplies

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Suspected Hamas operatives loot truck delivering aid to Gazans Video

Suspected Hamas operatives loot truck delivering aid to Gazans

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) shared video showing suspected Hamas operatives looting an aid truck delivering supplies to Gazans in northern Khan Younis on Friday. (Credit: @CENTCOM via X)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio blasted Hamas on Saturday after a U.S. military drone video surfaced showing suspected operatives of the terror group looting a truck carrying humanitarian aid bound for civilians in Gaza.

The video, released by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), shows suspected Hamas operatives attacking the driver of an aid truck Friday and dragging him to the road's median, before fleeing the scene with both the vehicle and its cargo.

"Hamas continues to deprive the people of Gaza of the humanitarian aid they desperately need," Rubio wrote on X. "This theft undermines international efforts in support of President Trump's 20 Point Plan to deliver critical assistance to innocent civilians."

NEW STUDY SAYS AID THEFT BY TERROR GROUPS AND REGIMES IS PROLONGING GLOBAL CONFLICTS

Rubio said Hamas itself remains "the impediment" — accusing the terror group of blocking relief intended for civilians.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sharply condemned Hamas on Saturday after video surfaced showing suspected operatives of the terror group looting a truck carrying humanitarian aid bound for civilians in Gaza.

The video, released by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), shows suspected Hamas operatives attacking the driver of an aid truck, dragging him to the road's median, and then fleeing the scene with both the vehicle and its cargo. (U.S. CENTCOM via X)

"They must lay down their arms and stop their looting so that Gaza can have a brighter future," he added.

The truck was part of a humanitarian convoy carrying supplies from international partners to Gazans in northern Khan Younis, according to CENTCOM.

The incident was captured on video surveillance by the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) using a U.S. MQ-9 drone that was monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, the command noted.

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU ORDERS 'IMMEDIATE AND POWERFUL STRIKES IN THE GAZA STRIP'

marco rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio blasted Hamas on Saturday after drone video surfaced showing suspected operatives of the terror group looting a truck carrying humanitarian aid bound for civilians in Gaza. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Operatives attacked the driver and stole the aid and truck after moving the driver to the road’s median," CENTCOM posted to X. "The driver’s current status is unknown."

Nearly 40 nations and international organizations are coordinating humanitarian, logistical and security assistance for Gaza through the CMCC, the command said.

"Over the past week, international partners have delivered more than 600 trucks of commercial goods and aid into Gaza daily," CENTCOM wrote. "This incident undermines these efforts."

TRUMP GIVES HAMAS 48 HOURS TO RETURN ALL DECEASED GAZA HOSTAGES, OR 'OTHER COUNTRIES WILL TAKE ACTION'

Palestinians carrying pans, gather to receive hot meals, on July 23, 2025.

Nearly 40 nations and international organizations are coordinating humanitarian, logistical and security assistance for Gaza through the CMCC, according to CENTCOM. (Khames Alrefi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The CMCC, located in southern Israel, officially opened on Oct. 17, marking the establishment of a central hub for Gaza aid just days after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect.

The center serves as the main hub for Gaza stabilization efforts and includes an operations floor designed to track real-time developments inside Gaza.

Data published in August by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) showed that most of its aid entering the war-torn Gaza Strip had been looted inside the Palestinian territory.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf and Ruth Marks Eglash contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

