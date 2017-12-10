Romania: Protests of laws viewed as lax on graft renewed

More than 10,000 people are participating in another round of protests against Romanian legislation that critics say would make it harder to punish high-level corruption.

The main protest outside government offices in Bucharest brought out thousands on Sunday. There also were anti-government demonstrations in the cities of Cluj and Iasi. Protesters blew whistles and chanted, "Justice, not corruption."

Romania's Parliament is in the process of approving a series of laws that protesters say would bring the justice system under greater political control.

Thousands of Romanian magistrates, the European Commission and President Klaus Iohannis have criticized the proposals.

A number of senior politicians from the ruling coalition are facing corruption-related charges from probes they claim are politically motivated.