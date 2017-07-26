Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 26, 2017

Rolling Stone cover asks why can't Canada PM be US president

By | Associated Press
TORONTO – Rolling Stone magazine has put liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the cover of its latest issue and asks: "Why Can't He Be Our President?"

Perhaps recognizing that only American-born U.S. citizens can become president, the magazine takes a different tack on its website.

There its headline for the article posted Wednesday is: "Justin Trudeau: Is the Canadian Prime Minister the Free World's Best Hope?"

Trudeau is pictured with his shirt sleeves rolled up perched on the edge of a desk.

In the profile, writer Stephen Rodrick outlines stark contrasts between Trudeau's liberal views on health care, marijuana legalization and environmental policies and those voiced by U.S. President Donald Trump.