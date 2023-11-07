Expand / Collapse search
Brazil

Rio de Janeiro's Portuguese Consulate raided in corruption investigation

Investigation targets allegedly falsified documents in visa application scandal

Brazilian federal police conducted searches at five locations, including the Portuguese Consulate in Rio de Janeiro, as part of a corruption investigation Tuesday.

Portuguese public prosecutors and Portuguese security agents accompanied the Brazilian officers, according to a statement from the Federal Police force. Pictures shared by the agency's press office showed officers in front of the consulate, which is located in the Sao Clemente Palace.

Portuguese authorities are investigating alleged corruption and the falsification of documents in collusion with applicants seeking visas and Portuguese nationality, according to the statement.

Many Brazilians have struck out for Portugal during the past decade of economic downturn and political polarization; about 252,000 live there, according to Brazil's government. They are by far the largest foreign community in the European nation.

A spokesperson from the federal police’s press office said the searches were unrelated to the corruption-related raids and arrests in Portugal that prompted Prime Minister António Costa’s resignation Tuesday.

The police statement did not disclose the four other locations searched, but at least one was in Saquarema, a seaside town north of Rio.