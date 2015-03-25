Residents, police clash in South Africa for third day, leading to several injuries
SASOLBURG, South Africa – Witnesses say that police in South Africa have fired rubber bullets at protesters during a third day of violent clashes.
Hundreds of protesters clashed with police who were trying to prevent the residents from marching to a central business district near the town of Sasolburg, 85 kilometers (50 miles) outside of Johannesburg.
Several people were wounded, including a journalist who suffered a bloody head wound. A protester was run over by a car and left with severe injuries.
Police inside the Sasolburg police station were fending off attacks. Police reinforcements were driving to the scene.
The residents are angry over a proposed change in municipal boundaries, which they say could affect the delivery of services.
More than 150 arrests have been made since the start of the violence.