Reporter covering Spanish sweepstakes finds out she is a winner

A Spanish TV reporter was live on the air Sunday covering a story on the country’s annual Christmas lottery when she realized she became part of the story – she was among the winners of the lottery.

The amount of exact winnings are unknown, but Natalia Escudero did clarify later it was not “El Gordo” (The Fat One), the jackpot amount given to the top winners, the New York Daily News reported.

“I’m not coming into work tomorrow!” — Natalia Escudero

Top winners received payouts of 400,000 euros ($436,000), the newspaper reported.



CHRISTMAS LOTTERY 'EL GORDO' REVEALS WINNING TICKET IN ANNUAL EVENT

Tickets for the annual Christmas lottery cost 20 euros, the Daily News reported.



Spain’s national lottery has a long history – it started as a charity in 1763 during the reign of King Carlos III.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



The lottery is used to partially fund the government as well as some charities, the report said.



Buying tickets is considered part of a holiday tradition with the numbers delivered by children during a gala TV broadcast at Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house.