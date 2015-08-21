Report: Turkey erects concrete wall along stretch of its border with Syria

Turkish media reports say Turkey has started to construct a 45 kilometer- (28 mile-) long concrete wall along a key stretch of its border with Syria.

The private Dogan news agency says 12 kilometers (7 miles) of barrier have already been erected along the border at Reyhanli town, in Hatay province — a main point for smuggling and border crossing from Syria. Officials did not immediately comment.

Turkey has stepped up security along its border to prevent foreign jihadists from entering Syria and to block militants from crossing back into Turkey.

Turkey staged aerial raids against Islamic State group targets in Syria after a suicide bombing blamed on the group killed 32 people. Turkey has also allowed U.S. warplanes to strike IS from a base in southern Turkey.