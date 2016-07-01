Report: Man threatens Turkish mosque-goers with bomb

Turkey's state-run news agency says a man was almost lynched at a mosque in the country's south after threatening to detonate a bomb.

Anadolu Agency said the incident occurred at the Sabanci Mosque in central Adana during Friday prayers. The man climbed onto the pulpit as the sermon was being read and shouted, "I have a bomb on me!"

The initial panic wore off when the congregation realized the man did not have a bomb, and he was dragged outside and almost lynched by the angry mob. Police were only able to save him after firing into the air.

The suspect has been detained and brought to the Adana Police Headquarters.

Tensions are high after Tuesday's triple suicide bombing in Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport that killed 44 and injured hundreds.