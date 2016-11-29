Report: 'El Chapo' rolled down a cliff, broke his leg while fleeing Special Ops forces

Mexican fugitive drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman broke his leg jumping off a small cliff while eluding Mexican special forces earlier this month, according to a new report which details a dramatic getaway as authorities closed in on him for the first time since his escape from the country’s most secure prison in July.

Guzman jumped off the cliff as Mexican marines chased him on October 10th in the mountains of northwestern Mexico. Realizing that 20 members of Mexico’s elite special forces were closing in on him, El Chapo jumped and rolled on top of rocks and weeds.

The marines were unable to chase him because El Chapo’s goons provided cover fire from below as he narrowly escaped in an SUV, yet again, from the hands of justice.

Authorities believe El Chapo seriously injured his leg because when he tried to get up he had to be helped by one of his henchman, the report says. Special forces also reportedly said the fugitive drug lord was left with a bloodied face.

The report, from the credible anonymous Blog del Narco, is the most detailed account yet of the near capture of Guzman, which was confirmed by the Mexican government’s Security Cabinet last Friday. The Mexican government has not confirmed the exact date of the operation and has said the injuries were not a result of a “direct confrontation” with El Chapo.

Meanwhile, simultaneous security operations continue in the northwestern state of Sinaloa.

Residents in Mexico’s Golden Triangle, the area where authorities believe Guzmán is hiding, say that during the hunt for the drug lord innocent people have come under fire from federal forces.

The residents are growing exasperated with the Mexican marines.

Ever since the Marines parachuted into the municipality of Tamazula, Durango, on Oct. 6, residents – some 600 or so have been displaced so far, fleeing to Cosalá in Sinaloa state and other towns on the periphery of the operation – began accusing soldiers of firing on civilians or their property and violating their rights.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram