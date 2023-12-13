Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Rembrandt portraits go on display after almost 200 years in private collection

Portraits of Jan Willemsz van der Pluym, wife Jaapgen, now displayed at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After nearly 200 years in a private collection, a pair of small portraits by 17th century Dutch Master Rembrandt van Rijn went on display Wednesday after a long-term loan to the Netherlands’ national art and history museum.

The Rijksmuseum said the portraits of Jan Willemsz van der Pluym and his wife Jaapgen "disappeared from view for almost two centuries, before resurfacing two years ago."

The paintings, believed to be the last known pair of privately held Rembrandt portraits, were sold at auction this year and given on long-term loan by the family of wealthy Dutch businessman Henry Holterman, the museum said.

PURPORTED EARLIER VERSION OF DA VINCI'S 'MONA LISA' WOWS ART LOVERS AFTER GOING ON DISPLAY

"Given my close relationship with the museum and the fact that the team of experts has been conducting research into these portraits over a period of years, I feel that these works belong in the museum," Holterman said in a statement.

Rembrandt portraits

Rembrandt portraits of Jan and Jaapgen van der Pluym are displayed at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Olivier Middendorp/Rijksmuseum via AP)

The museum said that based on their small size and "dynamic, sketchy style," the portraits likely were painted by Rembrandt as a favor to the couple, who had close links to his family since Jan and Jaapgen’s son Dominicus married the painter’s cousin, Cornelia Cornelisdr van Suytbroek.

Rijksmuseum Director Taco Dibbits welcomed the loan and said the portraits "will bring visitors closer to Rembrandt's family circle."

Researchers at the museum worked to establish that Rembrandt painted the portraits, which measure about 8x6 inches, using high-tech scans and paint analysis.

"When taken together, the various research results amount to compelling evidence," the museum said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The portraits were hung alongside other works by Rembrandt.