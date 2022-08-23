Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan
Published

Religious freedom in Afghanistan 'drastically deteriorated' after Taliban took over, US commission says

The Taliban now rules Afghanistan 'in a similar manner to the way it ruled the country from 1996 to 2001,' the commission found

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Morgan Ortagus on Afghanistan one year later: 'This is an anniversary of shame' Video

Morgan Ortagus on Afghanistan one year later: 'This is an anniversary of shame'

Former State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus discusses the aftermath of the Biden administration pulling out of Afghanistan one year ago.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After one year in power, the Taliban has harshly cracked down on all forms of religion that don't conform with their extreme interpretation of Islam, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said in a report on Tuesday. 

The Taliban reinstated Ministry for Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, which has strictly enforced "what they deem as Islamically appropriate dress and behavior."

"Despite publicly committing to change and inclusivity, the Taliban has continued to rule Afghanistan in a similar manner to the way it ruled the country from 1996 to 2001," the U.S. commission said. 

People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. 

People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.  (AP Photo/Abdullah Sahil)

The Taliban preaches a hardline version of Sunni Islam and has killed dozens of Shia Muslims over the past year. The Hazara people, an ethnic minority that practices Shia Islam, have been displaced by the thousands as the Taliban forced them out of their homes. 

FORMER AFGHANISTAN PRESIDENT GIVES REASON FOR FLEEING 

When not cracking down on Shia Muslims, the Taliban has also failed to protect the minority from attacks by ISIS-K, the report said. 

  • taliban members celebrating
    Image 1 of 3

    The Taliban on Monday marked the first-year anniversary of their takeover after the country's western-backed government fled and the Afghan military crumbled in the face of the insurgents' advance.  (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)

  • A Taliban fighter secures the area
    Image 2 of 3

    A Taliban fighter secures the area  as people queue to receive cash at a money distribution organized by the World Food Program (WFP) in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday , Nov. 17, 2021.  (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris)

  • Taliban, Religion, persecution
    Image 3 of 3

    Taliban fighters stand guard during women's protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.  (AP Photo/Ahmad Halabisaz)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other religious groups have also suffered persecution, including those that adhere to Judaism, Hinduism, and Christianity

"While the Taliban has acknowledged the existence of the Sikh and Hindu faiths in Afghanistan and declared that adherents are free to practice these religions according to their beliefs, the regime has denied the existence of a Christian community, despite reports of an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 Christians in the country," the report states. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 