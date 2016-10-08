Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published
Last Update October 8, 2016

Rebels attack police post in Kashmir, killing policeman

By | Associated Press
Kashmiri protesters throw stones and bricks at an Indian policeman as he prepares to fire pallet gun during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Authorities imposed a curfew in many parts of the Indian-controlled Kashmir to prevent a protest march to the disputed Himalayan region's office of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) called by separatist leaders seeking end of Indian rule. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Kashmiri protesters throw stones and bricks at an Indian policeman as he prepares to fire pallet gun during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Authorities imposed a curfew in many parts of the Indian-controlled Kashmir to prevent a protest march to the disputed Himalayan region's office of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) called by separatist leaders seeking end of Indian rule. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) (The Associated Press)

SRINAGAR, India – Police say an officer was killed after suspected rebels fired at a police post in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Another policeman and a civilian were also injured in the attack.

Police official Reyaz Ahmed said Saturday that a group of militants appeared on the outskirts of southern Shopian town overnight and tried to snatch weapons from a police bunker.

He says the rebels sprayed gunfire after police resisted, leaving a policeman dead and two others wounded.

The attack comes as Kashmir is experiencing its largest protests against Indian rule in recent years, sparked by the killing in July of a popular rebel commander by Indian soldiers.

The protests, and a sweeping military crackdown, have all but paralyzed life in Indian-controlled Kashmir. More than 80 people have been killed and thousands injured.