Rail dispatcher charged in deadly German train collision

German prosecutors have charged a railway dispatcher with negligent homicide in the collision of two commuter trains in Bavaria earlier this year that killed a dozen people.

The dispatcher, whose name has not been released in line with German privacy laws, also faces 89 counts of causing bodily harm in addition to the 12 counts of negligent homicide, the dpa news agency reported Monday.

Traunstein prosecutors say the dispatcher is suspected of playing an online game shortly before the two trains he was in charge of collided on a single-track line on Feb. 9.

The crash was near the Bavarian town of Bad Aibling, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) southeast of Munich.

The dispatcher has been in custody since April.