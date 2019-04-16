Qatari academic seen in shocking video explaining how Muslim men should beat their wives

A leading academic and cleric from World Cup host country Qatar has filmed a shocking guide on how Muslim men should beat their wives.

The vile video features Abd Al-Aziz Al-Khazraj demonstrating how to "punish" a woman in accordance with Islamic law.

In a further sick move, the sociologist used a school-age boy called Nayef to show how to deliver beatings “out of love” - so a woman can feel a “man’s strength.”

And he disgustingly said that some women enjoyed being married to “violent and powerful husbands.”

