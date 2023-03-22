Expand / Collapse search
Building collapse in Qatar kills at least 1, rescuers continue to search for survivors

Qatari rescuers have already found 7 survivors

Associated Press
A building collapsed Wednesday in Qatar's capital, killing at least one person as searchers clawed through the rubble to check for survivors, authorities said.

Qatar's Interior Ministry described the building as a four-story structure in Doha's Bin Durham neighborhood. It said rescuers found seven survivors, while the one person killed had been inside the building at the time of the collapse.

Authorities offered no immediate explanation for the building's collapse. Online video showed car alarms sounding after the collapse, with one part of the building falling into another nearby.

The ruins of a collapsed building are seen in Doha, Qatar, on March 22, 2023. At least one person has been confirmed dead following the collapse.

The ruins of a collapsed building are seen in Doha, Qatar, on March 22, 2023. At least one person has been confirmed dead following the collapse. (AP Photo/Lujain Jo)

Civil defense and police surrounded the site after the 8 a.m. collapse, with multiple ambulances and excavator at the scene. Residents were asked to evacuate for their safety.

Qatar, a small nation that sticks out like a thumb into the Persian Gulf, hosted the FIFA World Cup last year.