Putin says Russia has coronavirus pandemic under control, despite rising cases

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday claimed that authorities have the coronavirus pandemic under control, despite evidence showing a rising number of cases within the country.

The 67-year-old leader made the comments in a video message addressed to Christians on the Orthodox Easter, the holiest day of the year.

Sitting in front of a fireplace at his Novo-Ogarevo residence outside Moscow, Putin said Russia had the necessary resources to maintain people’s health and keep the economy afloat.

“All levels of power are working in an organized, responsible and timely way,” he said. “The situation is under full control. All of our society is united in front of the common threat.”

He also called on Russians to bear up during all the new restrictions in the country, where the coronavirus infectious are rising sharply.

"There is no doubt that we will properly overcome the challenges that have confronted us," he said. "Our people often say: 'God helps those who help themselves.' And that is how we're acting. But on this radiant holiday of Christ's resurrection, I would still like to say: 'All will be well, with God's help.'"

Russian has for months boasted of having comparatively fewer coronavirus than western nations. But cases began to rise sharply in April.

Last week, hospitals in Moscow reported a “huge influx” of COVID-19 patients. The capital, regarded as the country’s epicenter of the pandemic, has been under lockdown for nearly three weeks to curb the spread of the virus.

As of Sunday, Russia has nearly 43,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 361 confirmed deaths, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

