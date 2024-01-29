Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Putin, Lukashenko talk Russia-Belarus alliance in St. Petersburg

Putin emphasized 'strategic partnership' between Moscow and Minsk under 25-year union agreement

Associated Press
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 29

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The leaders of Russia and Belarus met Monday to discuss ways to further expand their close alliance that has seen the deployment of some of Russia's nuclear weapons on the territory of its neighbor.

President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia and Belarus have developed a "strategic partnership" as part of their 25-year union agreement. That pact stopped short of a full merger, but envisaged close political, economic and military ties between the two nations.

RIGHTS GROUP REPORTS MORE ARRESTS AS BELARUS INTENSIFIES CRACKDOWN ON DISSENT

"It's important that amid an unprecedented foreign pressure Russia and Belarus have closely cooperated on the international arena and have offered unfailing support to each other as true allies," Putin said at the start of the talks in St. Petersburg that involved senior officials from both countries.

Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko arrive in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has relied on Russian subsidies and political support to rule the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for nearly three decades. Moscow's backing helped Lukashenko survive months of major protests against his reelection in a 2020 vote that the opposition and the West saw as rigged.

Lukashenko allowed the Kremlin to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Last year, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto NATO’s doorstep. Their declared deployment was widely seen as part of Moscow's efforts to discourage the West from increasing military support to Kyiv.

Lukashenko said last month that the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons was finalized in October. He didn't say how many of them were stationed in Belarus.