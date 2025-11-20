Expand / Collapse search
Putin calls dancing Russian robot 'very beautiful' in awkward AI conference moment

Russian president watched with blank expression as humanoid robot introduced itself before dancing

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Putin watches awkward robot dance at Moscow AI conference Video

Putin watches awkward robot dance at Moscow AI conference

Vladimir Putin calls Russian robot "very beautiful" after awkward dance at Moscow AI conference. (Credit: Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin was caught on camera looking stony-faced as he watched a robot dance at a Moscow AI exhibition Wednesday.

Video of the display showed the humanoid robot trying to gyrate in front of him before the president remarked, "Very beautiful. Thanks," and wandered off. 

The moment between Putin and the robot, called Green, became one of the day’s most replayed television moments, appearing on state TV, per Reuters.

The demonstration, staged by Sberbank took place at the AI Journey conference with Putin arriving with a gaggle of bodyguards.

Putin watches the robot.

Putin praises dancing robot Green as 'very beautiful' during AI Journey conference in Moscow. (Associated Press)

The video also shows the bodyguards moving toward the Russian leader when the robot stepped forward to introduce itself to Putin.

"My name is Green," it said in Russian. "I am the first Russian humanoid robot with embedded artificial intelligence. This means that I am not just a program on a screen but a physical embodiment of technology," Green added.

Putin surrounded by bodyguards as the robot dances.

President Vladimir Putin observed an awkward dance performance by Green, a Russian AI-powered humanoid robot, at the AI Journey conference in Moscow. (Reuters)

The video shows Green going on to explain its capabilities, noting, "Over 40 motors and numerous sensors allow me to move smoothly, maintain my balance confidently and interact safely with people."

It requested a virtual assistant to play its favorite track before launching into a dance routine set to the folk-pop song The Sun Rose High, per Reuters.

At one point, a nervous bodyguard appeared to edge between the robot and Putin to make sure that the choreographed display didn’t go wrong.

Humanoid robot Aidol stumbles on debut.

The humanoid robot AIdol fell down during its Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, debut in Moscow. (Moscow News Agency via AP)

The moment in Moscow contrasted to another video that went viral days earlier when a different AI-powered humanoid named Aidol fell over within seconds of walking on stage.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Kremlin for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

