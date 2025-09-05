Fox News AI Newsletter: Melania Trump puts AI front and center

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FRONT AND CENTER: First lady Melania Trump hosted an artificial intelligence meeting with top industry leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai Thursday, as she stressed the importance of managing AI’s growth "responsibly."

WORLD-CHANGING: If you were investing in the late 1990s, you’ll remember the euphoria of the dot-com boom . Anything with a ".com" at the end of its name could raise millions in capital and see its stock price double or triple overnight. Today, with artificial intelligence leading headlines and fueling investor enthusiasm, many people are wondering if we are about to experience another dot-com bust?

SHAPING THE FUTURE: OpenAI continues the push toward an artificial intelligence future. After the launch of GPT-5, the company announced a new initiative Thursday to certify people in AI use, partnering with retail powerhouse Walmart to make it happen.

'THIS IS REALITY': Salesforce has cut 4,000 customer support jobs and replaced them with artificial intelligence agents, CEO Marc Benioff said recently.

SMART SCAN: The first artificial intelligence stethoscope has gone beyond listening to a heartbeat. Researchers at Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust discovered that an AI stethoscope can detect heart failure at an early stage.

PROTECTING KIDS: OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, is rolling out extensive parental controls intended to make its technology safer for teens. The launch is expected to take place over the next 120 days.

TECH REVOLUTION: ShengShu Technology has introduced Vidar, short for Video Diffusion for Action Reasoning. Instead of relying solely on endless hours of physical-world data, Vidar generates synthetic training environments from just a small amount of real video. By blending real data with AI-generated video, Vidar makes training more efficient, scalable and affordable.

ROLLING OUT: Self-driving trucks are moving closer to reality. PlusAI released its first half 2025 performance results, showing how far the company has come toward its goal of launching factory-built autonomous trucks in 2027.

