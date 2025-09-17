The new robot that could make chores a thing of the past

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What if a robot could handle cleaning, serving and even complex tasks around your home or workplace? That's exactly what X Square Robot hopes to deliver with its latest launch.

The company just introduced Quanta X2, a highly advanced robotic butler designed for dexterity and versatility. Alongside the robot, it unveiled Wall-OSS, an open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model meant to power robots that can adapt to unpredictable real-world tasks.

These big reveals come with a major funding boost of around $100 million in Series A+ backing led by Alibaba Cloud, with participation from HongShan, INCE Capital, Meituan, Legend Star and Legend Capital.

Quanta X2: Built for daily life and beyond

Quanta X2 isn't your typical robot. Standing at about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 210 pounds, it features 62 degrees of freedom for smooth, lifelike motion. Its seven-degree-of-freedom robotic arm is paired with dexterous hands that can sense pressure changes and perform delicate movements.

The robot can grip, clean or even express emotions through gestures. A modular clamp system lets it attach brushes or mop heads for 360-degree cleaning. With an arm reach of 30 inches, a payload capacity of about 13 pounds and fine precision down to 0.001 inches, Quanta X2 is designed to work in both home and industrial settings.

Wall-OSS: Smarter AI for unpredictable tasks

Alongside Quanta X2, X Square Robot introduced Wall-OSS, a new open-source embodied AI model. Trained on vision-language-action data, it helps robots "think" and act more like humans when faced with unpredictable tasks.

Unlike task-specific systems that fail outside narrow scenarios, Wall-OSS generalizes across multiple robot types. It also solves key challenges such as catastrophic forgetting and syncing vision, language and action. By reasoning, planning and executing seamlessly, robots powered by Wall-OSS can move from the lab into the messy real world.

Developers will be able to access Wall-OSS on GitHub and Hugging Face, building community-driven datasets to accelerate adoption.

What this means for you

The dream of a robot that vacuums, delivers food or helps with complex tasks is moving closer to reality. Quanta X2 shows how robots can evolve beyond factories and into homes, hotels and offices. By open-sourcing Wall-OSS, X Square Robot is inviting developers everywhere to help build the next generation of robots. That collaboration could accelerate the day when robotic assistants become as commonplace as smartphones.

Kurt's key takeaways

X Square Robot is betting that embodied AI and open-source collaboration will finally push robots past flashy demos and into everyday life. With Quanta X2 and Wall-OSS, it is laying the groundwork for robots that don't just perform one task, but adapt to whatever you need. The big question is whether these robots can prove reliable, affordable and safe enough for widespread use.

If a robot like Quanta X2 could do your chores, would you trust it in your home? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

