Last Update December 31, 2016

Puerto Rico police official gets 8 years in prison for beating death of 19-year old

In this Aug. 24, 2010, photo, Jack Smith, the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for photo at the Department of Justice in Washington. Smith, a 41-year-old prosecutor with a love for courtroom work and an impressive record, has been brought in to restore the elite unit's credibility. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) ((AP Photo/Charles Dharapak))

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – A former Puerto Rico police sergeant has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in the fatal beating case of a 19-year-old man.

The U.S. Justice Department said Erick Rivera Nazario was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison. He previously pleaded guilty to depriving José Luis Irizarry of his civil rights by hitting him with a baton.

Irizarry died after being restrained and hit while celebrating the outcome of elections in November 2008.

Two other Puerto Rico police officers have been sentenced and three others have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing in the case.

Puerto Rico's police department is undergoing a 10-year federally mandated reform after U.S. prosecutors issued a 2011 report accusing officers of illegal killings, corruption and civil rights violations.

