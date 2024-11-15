Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia

Protesters storm Putin-backed parliament in Georgia breakaway region

Protesters demand resignation of pro-Putin president

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published
close
Georgia separatists storm Putin-backed parliament in Abkhazia Video

Georgia separatists storm Putin-backed parliament in Abkhazia

Georgia separatists in Abkhazia stormed the Putin-backed parliament building in protest of an investment agreement that favored wealthy Russian real estate buyers. (Video: DNA News Abkhazia via Reuters.)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Protesters on Friday stormed the parliament of the Russian-backed government in the breakaway region of Abkhazia in Georgia and have demanded the resignation of the pro-Kremlin leader President Aslan Bzhania.

A truck was used to smash through metal gates surrounding the government building in the capital city of Sukhumi, and images of the riot show protesters then climbing through the windows and chanting in the halls, according to information sent to Fox News Digital by the East 2 West news outlet.

Russian officials said they were monitoring the "crisis situation" and urged citizens to avoid traveling to the region, Reuters reported Friday.

Abkhazia Georgia

Abkhazia erupts in protests as parliament is stormed over a Russian property deal, fueling fears of Moscow’s control, Nov. 15, 2024 (Photo provided by East 2 West News)

PRO-PUTIN PARTY WINS CONTESTED ELECTION AS GEORGIA DRIFTS FURTHER FROM US, EUROPE

Moscow has had a vested interest in the region given its immense economic support since it first recognized Abkhazia, along with the region of South Ossetia, as independent from Georgia following its 2008 invasion. 

Protesters originally intended to demand that Bzhania drop an investment agreement that critics argue would have paved the way for wealthy Russians to buy up property in the region by easily out-pricing the local residents, reports said Friday.

This pool photograph distributed by Russian state-owned agency Sputnik shows Aslan Bzhania, the leader of Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia, arriving for a welcoming ceremony led by the Russian President prior to a military parade, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow on June 24, 2020. 

This pool photograph distributed by Russian state-owned agency Sputnik shows Aslan Bzhania, the leader of Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia, arriving for a welcoming ceremony led by the Russian President prior to a military parade, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow on June 24, 2020.  (Photo by Alexy Nikolsky/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

But according to one opposition leader, Temur Gulia, the protest has morphed into an overall demand that Bzhania step down from the presidency, which he has held since 2020, Reuters reported.

He is not believed to have been in the parliamentary building at the time of the ambush. 

The presidential administration reportedly said in a statement that authorities were preparing to withdraw the investment agreement, but another opposition leader, Eshsou Kakalia, maintained that the protesters would not leave until Bzhania steps down.

Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 5, 2024.  (Kirill Kazachkov/Roscongress Foundation via Reuters.)

PUTIN LOOKS TO HALT NEIGHBORING GEORGIA'S WESTERN AMBITIONS IN VITAL ELECTION

If Bzhania were to step down, he would be the third leader to do so in Abkhazia since 2008.

"The Abkhazians don't want to rejoin Georgia," Will Stewart of East 2 West News explained to Fox News Digital. "They fought a bloody war against this, after all, or their fathers did.

"But nor do they want their culture and distinctive way of life overrun by super-rich Russians buying them up. And this is the risk now," he added. 

Stewart explained that Western sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine have likely prompted wealthy Russians to look to the beaches of Abkhazia for their new vacation destinations, but this is being met with opposition by the locals there.

Reports in late August 2008 suggested that separatist supporters in the regions championed the recognition by Moscow, and it remains unclear whether there has been a shift in attitude toward the Kremlin following its invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago.

The majority of nations across the globe do not recognize the breakaway region as separate from Georgia, and Moscow’s decision to do so under former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev sparked outcry from then President George W. Bush, who said the move was "irresponsible."

Abkhazia Georgia protests

Abkhazia erupts in protests as parliament is stormed over Russian property deal, fueling fears of Moscow’s control, November 15, 2024 (Photo provided by East 2 West News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Similarly, then-Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel argued that it violated the U.N.’s "understanding of the principle of territorial integrity and the fundamental international rights of nations" and said it was "unacceptable."

The move, which came just weeks after Russian invaded Georgia, largely signified a fundamental shift in the era of post-Cold War cooperation between the West and Russia. 

But despite strong condemnation from Western leaders in 2008, the West’s altogether muted response to the violation of Georgia’s territorial integrity essentially paved the way for Russia’s uninhibited invasion of Ukraine, first in 2014 and again in 2022. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.