Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Probe launched into delayed flood defense projects amidst central Greece's post-storm crisis

Greece was inundated last week by flooding caused by formidable storm, resulting in 15 deaths

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A senior prosecutor on Wednesday ordered an investigation into allegations that officials in disaster-hit central Greece failed to complete flood defense projects on time.

Extensive flooding across central Greece from a powerful storm last week killed 15 people and has caused widespread damage to property, farms and infrastructure.

A Supreme Court prosecutor ordered an investigation into delays in publicly funded flood-prevention projects, noting that the potential offenses include breach of duty and manslaughter due to breach of duty.

AT LEAST 6 DEAD, 6 MISSING AS FLOODS OVERTAKE CENTRAL GREECE

Greece flooding areas via satellite

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows flooding areas near the town of Palamas, Thessaly region, central Greece, on Sept. 10, 2023.  (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In flooded villages, municipal crews raced to dispose of tens of thousands of dead farm animals to prevent the spread of disease, while stranded areas received emergency supplies delivered by helicopter.

Elderly residents in need of medical attention were moved to nearby towns using boats or placed in the buckets of earthmoving vehicles.

The European Union on Tuesday promised emergency aid worth $2.42 billion provided from unclaimed funds.