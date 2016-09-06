Expand / Collapse search
Probe finds crashed Emirates airliner tried to go around

By | Associated Press
    FILE- In this Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016 file photo made from video shows smoke rising after an Emirates flight crash landed at Dubai International Airport. A preliminary report into last month's Emirates airliner crash landing in Dubai has found that the pilot attempted to abort the landing after an initial touchdown and that the plane ultimately hit the runway as its landing gear was retracting.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – A preliminary report into last month's Emirates airliner crash landing in Dubai has found that the pilot attempted to abort the landing after an initial touchdown and that the plane ultimately hit the runway as its landing gear was retracting.

The report released Tuesday by the United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority indicates that the wind changed direction in the final moments before the landing.

Flight EK521 from Thiruvananthapuram, India, had 300 people onboard when it crashed on August 3. The report says 24 people were injured. The only fatality was a firefighter on the ground.