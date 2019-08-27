Prince Andrew emails with Jeffrey Epstein likely to draw FBI interest: report

The FBI is likely to examine any emails Prince Andrew may have exchanged with Jeffrey Epstein as part of its ongoing probe into the financier’s alleged sex trafficking ring, according to a report.

A source said a “forensic” sweep of emails will tell if Epstein’s friends knew anything incriminating, the Daily Telegraph reported Monday.

A significant line in the probe is two desktop computers and an Apple device seized from Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the tabloid.

The Miami Herald reported two weeks ago that FBI agents, customs personnel, local cops, and New York City police showed up at the property and scooped up evidence two days after Epstein hanged himself in his cell in a New York City federal detention center.

At the time Epstein was being held on charges of trafficking girls as young as 14 for sex following his arrest July 6 at a New Jersey airport where he had arrived from France. Epstein hanged himself. Officials ruled the death a suicide.

Virginia Giuffre has claimed in the past Epstein paid her to have sex with the Duke of York nearly two decades ago when she was 17. Andrew has said the charges are false.

On Saturday, Andrew broke his silence on Epstein to deny ever witnessing any of the convicted sex offender’s criminal behavior during the “limited time” they spent together.

He said in a statement that their friendship began in 1999 and that it was a “mistake and an error” to see Epstein in 2010. The visit took place a year after Epstein finished serving time in prison for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Video footage surfaced last week showing Andrew waving goodbye to a young woman at the door of Epstein’s Manhattan mansion during that now-notorious 2010 visit.

Last week the Daily Express reported that Andrew was willing to help authorities investigating Epstein in the U.S. or Britain by providing a witness statement or undergoing questioning.

But sources have suggested the prince has never been asked, according to the paper.

New York federal prosecutors said the suicide hasn't derailed their Epstein probe.

"Our investigation of the conduct charged in the indictment – which included a conspiracy count – remains ongoing,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said.

Giuffre's lawyer said he hoped Andrew would now sit for a formal deposition under oath, the Telegraph reported Monday.

"We have, for years, been asking for the Duke's assistance," the lawyer, Bradley Edwards, said. "He seems more willing to help than he has in the past."