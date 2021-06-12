Expand / Collapse search
Possible mass grave found near Auschwitz death camp in Poland

Gruesome discovery made when unidentified resident spotted some 12 human skulls

By Ben Feuerherd | New York Post
A Polish resident has uncovered what may be a previously undiscovered mass grave near the grounds of the notorious Auschwitz Nazi death camp.

Police and prosecutors in the country are now probing the find after the unidentified resident spotted some 12 human skulls and a number of other human bones along a bank of the Sola river, ABC News reported.

The gruesome discovery was made near the southern Polish town of Oswiecim when water levels of the river had run low, according to the report.

Police are probing if the remains are linked to the death camp, but a spokesperson for the Auschwitz Museum told ABC Friday that they were discovered outside of its perimeter.

More than a million people were killed at the camp during WWII, which was constructed by the Germans during The Holocaust.

Most of the people murdered at Auschwitz during the Holocaust were European Jews, but Russian soldiers, gypsies, German dissidents and others were also killed there by Adolf Hitler’s troops.

