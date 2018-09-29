Porn replaces Boris Johnson profile after Conservative Party conference app breach

British lawmakers and journalists have had their phone numbers, email addresses and personal details revealed on the Conservative Party Conference app in a major security breach, according to reports.

Pranksters vandalized former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's profile with images of hardcore pornography, according to the Daily Mirror.

No one was aware of the system flaw until Dawn Foster, a columnist for the Guardian wrote on Twitter that she was able to access the personal details of Johnson, the BBC reported.

NEW BREXIT REFERENDUM? UK'S LABOUR PARTY PONDERS SUPPORTING THE IDEA

The problem has since been corrected.

Apparently, people could access a Member of Parliament’s personal details by entering their email address, without a password, in the app, according to the BBC.

The sensitive personal information of cabinet ministers such as Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Gavin Williamson, the Defense Secretary, was among the information available in the breach ahead of the annual Conservative party conference in Birmingham.

The opposition Labour Party seized on the blunder as an example of how the government could not be trusted to keep the country safe.