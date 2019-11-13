Pope Francis denounces 'inhuman, un-Christian' rebirth of anti-Semitism: 'Jews are our brothers'

Pope Francis warned against the “inhuman, un-Christian” rebirth of anti-Semitism in Italy after the issue reared its head in the country where the Vatican is situated.

Liliana Segre, an 89-year-old Auschwitz survivor and Italian senator, called for the creation of a parliamentary committee to combat hate, racism and anti-Semitism after revelations that she is subject to some 200 social media attacks each day.

ILHAN OMAR TWEET CALLED ANTI-SEMITIC ‘DOG WHISTLE’; TENNIS GREAT MARTINA NAVRATILOVA AMONG CRITICS

Speaking at his general audience Wednesday, the Holy See acknowledged the rise in anti-Semitism, even after the world thought the "brutalities" of the Holocaust had ended.

“Here and there, there is a new rebirth of persecuting Jews," he said. "Brothers and sisters, this isn’t human or Christian. Jews are our brothers. And they must not be persecuted. Understand?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Francis has spoken several times before calling on the Church and the world to "snuff out any whiff" of resurgent anti-Semitism.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.