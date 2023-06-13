Expand / Collapse search
Pope Francis
Published

Pope Francis still undergoing respiratory therapy, blood tests normal

Pope Francis still undergoing respiratory therapy at Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Pope Francis is still recovering from abdominal surgery he underwent last week, but doctors continue to give positive updates as the pontiff continues his therapy.

The pope is in good spirits and administrating affairs of the Holy See from his hospital suite, according to officials.

"The Holy Father rested well during the night," said Vatican Press Office Director Matteo Bruni on Tuesday.

DOCTORS URGE POPE FRANCIS TO SKIP PUBLIC PRAYER, SAYS PONTIFF IS RECOVERING WELL

Surgeon Sergio Alfieri

Surgeon Sergio Alfieri, left, speaks to reporters about Pope Francis' health conditions after operating on him at Rome's Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

Pope Francis underwent blood tests earlier this week that came back with positive results, through other recovery regiments continue.

"The results of the blood tests he underwent were normal. He is continuing his respiratory therapy," said Bruni.

POPE FRANCIS WORKING FROM HOSPITAL IN STABLE CONDITION AFTER ABDOMINAL SURGERY, VATICAN SAYS

Francis, 86, underwent a three-hour operation at Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Wednesday, June 7, to repair a hernia, which doctors said was successful enough that he should have no limitations on his travels and other activities after he recovers.

Pope Francis prays in front of relics at Vatican

Pope Francis brings a rose before praying in front of the relics of St. Therese of the Child Jesus, universal patroness of missions, left, as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican. (Andrew Medichini)

During the operation, doctors removed adhesions, or internal scarring, on the intestine that had caused a partial blockage. 

POPE'S ABDOMINAL SURGERY 'WENT WELL,' RECOVERING IN HOSPITAL, VATICAN SAYS

The Vatican Press Office released a statement Saturday reporting that Pope Francis is maintaining "a cautious convalescence that aims to minimize strain on the abdominal wall to allow the implanted prosthetic mesh and muscle fascia repair to heal optimally."

Surgeon Sergio Alfieri

Surgeon Sergio Alfieri speaks to reporters about Pope Francis' health conditions after operating on him at Rome's Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, director of abdominal and endocrine sciences at Gemelli hospital, said in a Friday press conference that the pope woke up in good spirits and was even joking.

"When will we do the third one?" Alfieri said, quoting the pope.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com