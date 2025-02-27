Pope Francis' condition continues to improve as he receives oxygen therapy: Vatican

Pope Francis’ condition is reportedly "improving" as he receives high-flow oxygen therapy and therapy with a ventimask, according to a statement from the Vatican.

"Given the complexity of his condition, further days of clinical stability are necessary to resolve the prognosis," the Vatican’s statement read.

POPE FRANCIS INJURED AS VATICAN CONFIRMS 2ND FALL IN MATTER OF WEEKS

The 88-year-old pontiff was hospitalized on Feb. 14 for respiratory issues and was later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

"The Holy Father dedicated the morning to respiratory physiotherapy alternating it with rest, while in the afternoon after another physiotherapy session, he gathered in prayer in the Chapel of the private apartment located on the 10th floor, receiving the Eucharist; then he dedicated himself to work activities," the Vatican added.

POPE FRANCIS’ MEDICAL CONDITION: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT BILATERAL PNEUMONIA

On Wednesday, the Vatican said that Pope Francis’ doctors detected the kidney insufficiency that had been detected in recent days had receded, blood tests showed a slight improvement, and a chest CT scan showed that his complex lung infection was taking the "normal evolution" as it is being treated.

When writing about the pope’s condition on Tuesday, Fox News Channel’s senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel explained that bilateral pneumonia "is more problematic and more difficult to recover from," especially for "an elderly patient with scarring from previous surgeries and bouts of pneumonia."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pope has grappled with health issues for years and even needed to have part of his lung removed in 1957.

Dr. Siegel also touched on the pope receiving high-flow oxygen therapy, explaining that the treatment is used for breathing issues, "but is not as aggressive as CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) or mechanical ventilation." He noted that it is a "good sign" that the pope is not on a ventilator.

"Don’t underestimate the impact of great medical care combined with the power of prayer," Dr. Siegel adds.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.