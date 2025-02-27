Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Pope Francis

Pope Francis' condition continues to improve as he receives oxygen therapy: Vatican

'Given the complexity of his condition, further days of clinical stability are necessary to resolve the prognosis'

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pope Francis’ condition is reportedly "improving" as he receives high-flow oxygen therapy and therapy with a ventimask, according to a statement from the Vatican.

"Given the complexity of his condition, further days of clinical stability are necessary to resolve the prognosis," the Vatican’s statement read.

Pope Francis balloon

Balloons are attached at the statue of John Paul II where people come to pray outside the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized for pneumonia, in Rome on Feb. 23, 2025. (ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

POPE FRANCIS INJURED AS VATICAN CONFIRMS 2ND FALL IN MATTER OF WEEKS

The 88-year-old pontiff was hospitalized on Feb. 14 for respiratory issues and was later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

"The Holy Father dedicated the morning to respiratory physiotherapy alternating it with rest, while in the afternoon after another physiotherapy session, he gathered in prayer in the Chapel of the private apartment located on the 10th floor, receiving the Eucharist; then he dedicated himself to work activities," the Vatican added.

Person prays outside of hospital where Pope Francis is being treated

A woman places a rosary at the statue of the late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is admitted for treatment, in Rome, Italy, Feb. 22, 2025.  (REUTERS/Vincenzo Livieri)

POPE FRANCIS’ MEDICAL CONDITION: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT BILATERAL PNEUMONIA

On Wednesday, the Vatican said that Pope Francis’ doctors detected the kidney insufficiency that had been detected in recent days had receded, blood tests showed a slight improvement, and a chest CT scan showed that his complex lung infection was taking the "normal evolution" as it is being treated.

When writing about the pope’s condition on Tuesday, Fox News Channel’s senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel explained that bilateral pneumonia "is more problematic and more difficult to recover from," especially for "an elderly patient with scarring from previous surgeries and bouts of pneumonia."

A photo of Pope Francis in better health

Pope Francis waves from his popemobile after the weekly Angelus prayers, at the Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican on Oct. 20, 2024. (Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The pope has grappled with health issues for years and even needed to have part of his lung removed in 1957.

Dr. Siegel also touched on the pope receiving high-flow oxygen therapy, explaining that the treatment is used for breathing issues, "but is not as aggressive as CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) or mechanical ventilation." He noted that it is a "good sign" that the pope is not on a ventilator.

"Don’t underestimate the impact of great medical care combined with the power of prayer," Dr. Siegel adds.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.