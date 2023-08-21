Pope Francis calls for a peaceful end to Niger’s crisis following the country's military coup

Niger’s mutinous soldiers, which overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, have ignored international demands to reinstate the deposed leader.

The West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, has threatened to use military force to restore order in Niger.

Pope Francis, unlike the ECOWAS, is calling for a peaceful solution to end the crisis in Niger.

Pope Francis expressed hope Sunday for a peaceful solution to the crisis in Niger following the military coup in the West African nation.

The pontiff told the faithful in St. Peter's Square that he is following events with concern, joining an appeal "for peace in the country and stability in the Sahel region." He called on the international community "to find a peaceful solution as soon as possible, for the good of all."

WEST AFRICA LEFT WITH FEW OPTIONS TO RESTORE ORDER IN NIGER AFTER JUNTA TAKES ON THREATS OF FOREIGN INVASION

Mutinous soldiers overthrew Niger's democratically elected president last month, and have quickly entrenched themselves in power, rebuffing most dialogue efforts. President Mohamed Bazoum, his wife and son have been kept under house arrest in the capital.

Talks this weekend between Niger’s new military regime and a delegation from the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, have reportedly yielded little progress.