Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pope Francis

Pope confirms plans to visit home Argentina after invitation from once-fierce critic President Javier Milei

Milei has walked back his posturing against Pope Francis following a phone call from the Vatican to congratulate his victory

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pope Francis' long-awaited trip to his native Argentina is in the works – not long after an invitation from one of his fiercest critics.

The pontiff told Mexican broadcaster Televisa's N+ news service that a visit to his native Argentina is "pending" – just weeks after an invitation from the newly elected President Javier Milei, who previously called the pope an "imbecile." 

"In an election campaign, things are said ‘in jest’ – they are said seriously, but they are provisional things, things that are used to create a bit of attention, but which later fall away by themselves," Francis said of Milei. 

A former frontman of a classic rock band, Milei has tempered his past posturing against the pope, who he previously described as someone "who preaches Communism."

POPE FRANCIS SAYS HE WILL NOT BE BURIED IN VATICAN, HAS PREPARED A GRAVE IN BASILICA OF ST. MARY MAJOR

Pope St Mary Major Basilica

Pope Francis blesses faithful in front the nativity scene during the weekly General Audience at the Paul VI Hall in Vatican City, Vatican. (Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Milei invited the pontiff to visit the home country after receiving an unexpected phone call from the Vatican two days after his election. 

"We are pleased to announce that His Holiness, Pope Francis, spoke with our future president to congratulate him and to express his wishes for the unity and progress for our country," Milei's office announced last month.

JAVIER MILEI, NEWLY ELECTED ARGENTINIAN PRESIDENT, BEGINS 'SHOCK THERAPY' BY DEVALUING PESO AGAINST DOLLAR

Javier Milei

President of Argentina Javier Milei gives a speech after his inauguration ceremony at National Congress in Buenos Aires. (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Pope Francis said of the president's tempered rhetoric, "You have to distinguish a lot between what a politician says in the election campaign and what he or she is really going to do afterward, because then comes the moment of concrete things, of the decisions."

Francis has yet to visit Argentina since his election to the papacy in 2013.

Familia Grande Hogar de Cristo – a Argentinian ministry focused on helping in addiction recovery – began a campaign in November urging the pope to visit Argentina. 

Argentina mass Javier Milei Pope Francis

People take part in a Mass to reject presidential candidate Javier Milei's criticism of Pope Francis in Buenos Aires on Sept. 5, 2023. (Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images)

"His words, his gestures, his presence will do us good because we desire a country full of love and social justice," the ministry said in a statement. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Catholic ministry added, "Just as he taught us, the challenge is to receive life as it comes with an eye toward those on the side of the road."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com