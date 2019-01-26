Pompeo at UN calls Maduro regime in Venezuela ‘illegitimate mafia state’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke at the United Nations Saturday, urging all nations to support Venezuelans as they try to free themselves from President Nicholas Maduro’s “illegitimate mafia state."

Pompeo's address during a U.N. Security Council meeting on Venezuela came days after the U.S. threw its support behind National Assembly President Juan Guaidó who declared himself the nation’s acting president.

“We’re here to urge all nations to support the democratic aspirations of Venezuelan people as they try to free themselves from former President Maduro’s illegitimate mafia state,” Pompeo said.

He said the humanitarian situation in Venezuela demanded immediate action.

“Today nine out of ten citizens living in poverty. Millions lack access to drinking water and food," Pompeo said. "Three out of four hospitals have been abandoned. Three millions Venezuelans have been forced to flee their homelands thereby flooding the region and threatening international peace and security.”

Pompeo also told the Council that now was the time for every nation to pick a side in Venezuela.

"No more delays, no more games," he said. "Either you stand with the forces of freedom, or you're in league with Maduro and his mayhem."

Pompeo added that some countries have publicly taken former president Maduro’s side.

"China, Russia, Syria, and Iran are just four of them," he said. "Just this morning, we tried to find a way for this Council to speak in one voice in support of the Venezuelan people and democratic ideals through a presidential statement of this Council."

The U.S. received the minimum nine “yes” votes to hold Saturday’s meeting on the situation in Venezuela, with four countries voting “no” and two abstaining.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia opposed the meeting, saying Venezuela does not represent a threat to international peace and security.

Instead, he said, the country is facing a U.S. effort “to attempt a coup d’etat in the country.”

Germany has joined France and Spain in saying it will recognize opposition leader Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela if President Nicolas Maduro’s government doesn’t hold new presidential elections.

A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel tweeted Saturday that, “the people of Venezuela must be able to freely and securely decide about its future.”

The French president and Spain’s prime minister made a similar announcement.

Venezuela’s military dealt a blow to the Trump administration's declaration of support for Guaidó by announcing it was sticking with embattled President Nicolás Maduro.

