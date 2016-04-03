Polls suggest new election won't resolve Spain's stalemate

next Image 1 of 2

Pressure is growing on Spain's political parties to reach a coalition government deal after polls suggest a new election will not resolve the current deadlock.

A poll published Sunday by Spain's leading newspaper El Pais and another by online rival El Espanol both suggest no party would obtain a majority and negotiations would simply have to begin again.

Politicians have been locked in negotiations about trying to form a government since the Dec. 20 election.

El Pais used pollster Metroscopia, which questioned 1,200 adults by phone on March 28-30 with a 2.9 percentage-point margin of error. El Espanol published its own poll interpreting data supplied by online survey company Netquest, which surveyed 1,002 adults online on March 23-30 and says its margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.