Polls suggest new election won't resolve Spain's stalemate

Associated Press
    Spain's Socialist Party leader Pedro Sanchez, left, talks to Podemos Party leader Pablo Iglesias before their meeting at the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Wednesday, March 30, 2016.

    Spain's Socialist Party leader Pedro Sanchez, right, and Podemos Party leader Pablo Iglesias arrive for their meeting at the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Wednesday, March 30, 2016.

MADRID – Pressure is growing on Spain's political parties to reach a coalition government deal after polls suggest a new election will not resolve the current deadlock.

A poll published Sunday by Spain's leading newspaper El Pais and another by online rival El Espanol both suggest no party would obtain a majority and negotiations would simply have to begin again.

Politicians have been locked in negotiations about trying to form a government since the Dec. 20 election.

El Pais used pollster Metroscopia, which questioned 1,200 adults by phone on March 28-30 with a 2.9 percentage-point margin of error. El Espanol published its own poll interpreting data supplied by online survey company Netquest, which surveyed 1,002 adults online on March 23-30 and says its margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.