Polish man dies after crashing car into the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany

The Brandenburg Gate was covered in soot but there appeared to be no major damages to the structure

Associated Press
German police said Monday that a man has died after crashing a car into Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate.

Images from the scene show the mangled wreck of the dark-colored sedan between two pillars of the capital's popular sightseeing spot.

Poland’s consul in Berlin, Marcin Krol, tweeted that he could confirm that the "driver of the Mercedes that hit the Brandenburg Gate yesterday at 23:30 was a Polish citizen. The car was also registered in Poland."

A destroyed car lies between two pillars of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 16, 2023. The driver of the car died in the accident.

A destroyed car lies between two pillars of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 16, 2023. The driver of the car died in the accident. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP)

Police said initial information indicated that other people weren't harmed in the crash, which happened shortly before midnight.

Parts of the Brandenburg Gate were covered in soot, but there appeared to be no major damage to the structure.