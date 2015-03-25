Expand / Collapse search
Police detain 20 at Moscow rally against controversial anti-gay legislation

By | Associated Press
    A supporter of a bill banning " homosexual propaganda" tries to grab a poster from the hands of a gay rights activist, during a protest near the State Duma, Russia's lower parliament chamber, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 25, 2013. A controversial bill banning "homosexual propaganda" has been submitted to Russia's lower house of parliament for the first of three hearings on Friday, Jan. 25, 2013. The poster reads: I'm Blind and I'm Gay and I Refuse to be Invisible. P.S. Love is Stronger Then Hate. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel) (The Associated Press)

    Police detain supporters of a bill banning "homosexual propaganda" near the State Duma, Russia's lower parliament chamber, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 25, 2013. A controversial bill banning "homosexual propaganda" has been submitted to Russia's lower house of parliament for the first of three hearings on Friday. Twenty people were detained according to a police report. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel) (The Associated Press)

    Police detain a gay rights activist during a protest near the State Duma, Russia's lower parliament chamber, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 25, 2013. A controversial bill banning "homosexual propaganda" has been submitted to Russia's lower house of parliament for the first of three hearings on Friday. Twenty people were detained according to a police report. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel) (The Associated Press)

MOSCOW – Police say 20 gay rights campaigners and militant Orthodox Christian activists have been detained near Russia's parliament during a protest against planned anti-gay legislation.

Russia's Parliament is to consider a federal law that makes public events and dissemination of information on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, or LGBT, community to minors punishable by fines of up to $16,000.

Many, including Russia's dominant Orthodox church, have hailed the law saying it will boost Russia's dwindling birth rates.

Three dozen LGBT rights campaigners gathered Friday near the State Duma in Moscow to protest the law, while militant Orthodox activists started assaulting and pelting them with eggs. Police intervened, but mostly detained the LGBT campaigners.

Russia decriminalized homosexuality in 1993, but homophobia remains high in the country.