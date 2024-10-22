Police bust restaurant serving ‘best-selling’ pizza with side of cocaine

Police said it was "one of the best-selling pizzas."

German police on Monday raided a popular pizzeria in Düsseldorf accused of serving cocaine as a side dish.

Local police launched an investigation into the restaurant after food inspectors tipped off authorities, BBC reported, citing criminal director Michael Graf von Moltke.

Police arrested the 36-year-old pizzeria manager at his apartment. Upon arrival, police said the manager threw a bag of drugs out the window which "fell right into the arms of the police officers" below.

Officers said they found more than 3 pounds of cocaine, around 400 grams of marijuana, and the equivalent of nearly $290,000.

Police said the manager was later released from custody and started selling his popular pizza again.

Further investigation of the restaurant led German authorities to bust a drug ring around the City of Düsseldorf. Officers uncovered two cannabis plantations where they seized around 360 plants. Weapons, money, and luxury watches were also seized.

The investigation also resulted in the homes and businesses of a dozen suspects being raided.

Three people were arrested, including a 22-year-old who was suspected of leading the operation.

Police rearrested the pizzeria manager while he was trying to flee the country. He remains in custody.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Düsseldorf police for updates.