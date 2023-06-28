Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany
Published

German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pill following 2 teen deaths

Police in Germany said that half of the 'Blue Punisher' pill could cause life-threatening illness

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

German police warned Wednesday of a potentially lethal "Blue Punisher" variety of ecstasy in circulation after the death of two teenage girls was linked to the drug.

Police in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western Pomerania said that a 13-year-old girl from the town of Altentreptow died Monday at a hospital after taking one of the blue pills featuring a skull logo associated with the Marvel comic book character The Punisher.

Two other teens, ages 14 and 15, were also hospitalized after taking the drug, police said. A 37-year-old German man has been detained in connection with the girl's death.

MEXICAN PRESIDENT PLEADS FOR CHINESE REGIME'S HELP ON FENTANYL CRISIS, SLAMS ‘RUDE THREATS' FROM US

blue punisher pill

A so-called "Blue Punisher" ecstasy pill is seen on June 28, 2023.  (Polizeipraesidium Neubrandenburg via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Authorities in the neighboring state of Brandenburg are also investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who died in the town of Rathenow over the weekend after a suspected narcotics overdose. Prosecutors say an autopsy will determine whether she, too, died after consuming the drug

"We warn against any consumption of narcotics, but especially the dangerous ‘Blue Punisher’ pill," Neubrandenburg police said in a statement. "These pills have a very high dose of (the chemical) MDMA."

It added that even half a pill, which is in circulation in the region, could cause life-threatening illness.