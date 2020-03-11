Philippines President Duterte to be tested for coronavirus, official says

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will undergo testing for the coronavirus after members of his cabinet may have been exposed to two people who tested positive for COVID-19, his former executive secretary Christopher Bong Go revealed in a statement Wednesday.

Bong Go, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, will also be tested but said neither he nor Duterte showed any symptoms of the virus, which including fever, a cough and shortness of breath.

The senator added that the cabinet members who tested positive for the virus have been under self-quarantine and the tests, which will be done in public, will be "precautionary measures" which health officials have encouraged.

"We are doing this to ensure that we are fit and healthy to engage the public and perform our duties in the coming days and weeks. As always, the president and I remain ready to serve and die for the Filipino people," Bong Go said.

The Phillippines, which was the first country to have a death from the virus outside of China where it originated, has seen 49 cases of the coronavirus in all, officials said.

Duterte declared a public health emergency last week to help contain the spread of the virus, after repatriating 445 of its citizens from the Diamond Princess cruise ship-- where at least 10 people from the Philippines had coronavirus.