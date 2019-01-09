Philippines' Duterte blasts state auditors, says he wants them kidnapped, tortured

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who has earned a reputation for incendiary and outrageous rhetoric, unleashed an expletive-laced rant Tuesday directed at the government auditors he claims are hampering the work of his administration.

In a speech in Manlia, Duterte cursed at the Commission on Audit, the independent body in charge of examining spending by agencies, according to Philippine news site Rappler.

"Those sons of b------ in COA. That COA, every time, there is always something wrong," he told the crowd. "What's up with this COA? What if we kidnap someone from COA, we torture them here? Sons of b------."

PHILIPPINES PRESIDENT JOKES ABOUT SEX ASSAULT DURING SPEECH

The president has routinely sparked controversy, including a recent attempt at humor in which he appeared to say he sexually abused his housemaid when he was a teenager.

Duterte previously railed against the COA in September, at the time joking about throwing an auditor down the stairs, according to Rappler.

"Who's from COA? Push him down the stairs so he won't be able to file a report anymore," the leader said at the time.

PHILIPPINES' DUTERTE VOWS TO RESIGN IF ANYBODY CAN PROVE GOD EXISTS

The independent agency has reported on numerous controversies during the Duterte administration, including alleged mismanagement of funds.

Duterte, who enjoyed a high rating of 79 percent shortly after taking office, has seen his popularity dip as controversies mount.

Fox News' Louis Casiano and Associated Press contributed to this report.