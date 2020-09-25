Paris knife attack injures at least 2, suspect arrested after brief manhunt

Paris police arrested one person in connection with a knife attack near the former offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that left multiple people with life-threatening injuries.

A Paris police official said authorities initially thought two suspects on the run after injuring at least four people. Now, they believe it was only one person who has since been detained near the Bastille plaza in eastern Paris.

Authorities initially told reporters that four people had been injured, however, an official told the Associated Press that there are in fact only two confirmed wounded. Police could not explain the discrepancies.

Police cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby.

Two victims are suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Reuters.

Prime Minister Jean Castex cut short a visit to a suburb north of Paris to head to the Interior Ministry to follow developments.

It is unclear what motivated the attack Friday or whether it had any link to Charlie Hebdo, which moved offices after they were attacked by the Islamic extremists in 2015.

The trial in the Charlie Hebdo attacks is currently underway across town. Murmurs broke at the terrorism trial of 14 people, including 3 fugitives, accused of helping the attackers in the January 2015 killings, as the news filtered through. The widows of the Charlie Hebdo attackers are scheduled to testify Friday afternoon.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.